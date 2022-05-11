The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 615.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,942 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 30,893 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,484,000 after acquiring an additional 92,719 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

