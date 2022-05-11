First Trust Advisors LP Invests $5.70 Million in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 91,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,529,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,347,000 after acquiring an additional 62,928 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 859,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,548,000.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day moving average is $61.76. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $4.40. The business had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.08 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 25.45%. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECPG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

