Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,079 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.56% of Kohl’s worth $38,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 21.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 33.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after buying an additional 40,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Kohl’s by 1,855,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average is $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.82. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

KSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

