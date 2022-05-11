PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stake Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 364,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,516 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PVH were worth $38,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PVH by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average of $95.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.64 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Bank of America increased their price target on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

