Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 22,845 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,845 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.57% of MasTec worth $39,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.72 and a 52-week high of $122.33.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTZ. Barclays decreased their price target on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

