Bank of America Corp DE Has $39.42 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,096 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.26% of NortonLifeLock worth $39,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,897,000 after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 393.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 5.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 15.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.65. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $30.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 371.09% and a net margin of 29.90%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.46%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

