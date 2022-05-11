Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in WEX were worth $39,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of WEX by 314.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $153.62 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $208.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.19. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.46.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

