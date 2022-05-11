Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,877 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 190.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,970. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

