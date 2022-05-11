Raymond James & Associates Sells 447 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of MicroStrategy worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,775,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 14.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 49.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.29.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $225.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $422.60 and its 200-day moving average is $514.66. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $208.37 and a one year high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

