Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,675 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.02. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.19 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.66.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.21). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,697 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,733.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,483 shares of company stock worth $3,241,957 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

