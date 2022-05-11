Raymond James & Associates Makes New Investment in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 231,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of EngageSmart at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ESMT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.05.

ESMT opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $174,013.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

