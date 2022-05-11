Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,044 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,077,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,193,000 after buying an additional 50,094 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $28.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

