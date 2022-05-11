Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of BWX Technologies worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $66.04.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,113,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,788 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

