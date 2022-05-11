BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,603 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.95% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after acquiring an additional 80,002 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,561,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 25,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 27.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 695,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 148,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 376,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

