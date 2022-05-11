iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 104.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,655 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,359,000.

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $112.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.27. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $136.75.

