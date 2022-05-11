Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth $170,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MWA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

