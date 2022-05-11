Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,516 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in VeriSign by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 209,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,132,000 after purchasing an additional 74,155 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of VRSN opened at $167.69 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.41 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.32 and its 200-day moving average is $222.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $647,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,748 shares of company stock worth $3,761,985 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.