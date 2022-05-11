Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HASI opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

