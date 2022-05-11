Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,356 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Service Co. International were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3,186.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 220,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 214,121 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,278,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,748,000 after acquiring an additional 92,550 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCI stock opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.83. Service Co. International has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $72.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

