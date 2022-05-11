Raymond James & Associates Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.39% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter worth about $620,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,506,000 after purchasing an additional 139,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 69.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert G. Sexton purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE AGM opened at $102.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.22 and a 200-day moving average of $120.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $94.20 and a 1-year high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

