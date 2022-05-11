Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 161.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,694 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in UDR were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in UDR by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

NYSE UDR opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $56.68.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

