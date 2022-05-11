Raymond James & Associates Buys 163,322 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 170.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 163,322 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,843,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,086,000 after purchasing an additional 734,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,617,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,688 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,682,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,081,000 after purchasing an additional 175,655 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,628,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,663,000 after purchasing an additional 477,840 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

