Raymond James & Associates Has $5.77 Million Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,932 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,456,000 after buying an additional 49,629 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $61.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.66.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

