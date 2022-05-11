Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,189 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,566 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $161,990,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $91,353,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 230.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,837,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 79.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,464,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $67,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $174,457,000 after purchasing an additional 951,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $507,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $177,815.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 874,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,981,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,190 shares of company stock worth $2,988,877. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

