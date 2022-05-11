Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

LOB stock opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $69.14.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.34%.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

