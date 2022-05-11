Contrasting Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares East West Bancorp and Popular’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $1.90 billion 5.34 $872.98 million $6.32 11.31 Popular $2.76 billion 2.15 $934.89 million $11.02 7.06

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than East West Bancorp. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than East West Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Popular shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Popular shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for East West Bancorp and Popular, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 0 0 6 0 3.00 Popular 0 0 4 0 3.00

East West Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.68%. Popular has a consensus price target of $112.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.05%. Given Popular’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Popular is more favorable than East West Bancorp.

Dividends

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Popular pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. East West Bancorp pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Popular pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. East West Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Popular has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Popular is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Popular has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares East West Bancorp and Popular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 46.15% 15.90% 1.49% Popular 31.84% 14.96% 1.19%

About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include mortgage and home equity, commercial and residential real estate, working capital lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, affordable housing loans, asset-based lending, asset-backed finance, project finance, and equipment financing, as well as financing services to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and China. The company also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk hedging services; and mobile and online banking services. As of January 27, 2022, it operated approximately 120 locations in the United States and China; full-service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Popular (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial multi-family, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, auto and equipment leasing and financing, broker-dealer, and insurance services; debit cards; and online banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 169 branches; and 616 ATMs in Puerto Rico, 23 ATMs in the Virgin Islands, and 91 ATMs in the United States Mainland. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

