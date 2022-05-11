ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 13,463 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,635,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,584,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after acquiring an additional 632,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 125.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 498,233 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,776,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,737,000 after acquiring an additional 391,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,542,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,622,000 after acquiring an additional 278,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370 in the last ninety days. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

About Newmark Group (Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.