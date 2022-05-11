ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 13,463 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,635,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,584,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after acquiring an additional 632,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 125.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 498,233 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,776,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,737,000 after acquiring an additional 391,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,542,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,622,000 after acquiring an additional 278,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370 in the last ninety days. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77.
Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.
About Newmark Group (Get Rating)
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.