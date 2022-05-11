Northern Trust Corp Has $28.01 Million Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,546,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,161 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $28,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,664,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,422,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,274,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 888,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 49,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 117.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 334,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XHR opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $210.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.