American Century Companies Inc. Has $935,000 Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 710,178 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exelixis by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 274,652 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Exelixis by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,612 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,229 shares of company stock worth $2,942,516. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

