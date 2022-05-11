Altman Advisors Inc. Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.6% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.84 and its 200-day moving average is $165.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

