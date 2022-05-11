Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) & Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD) Critical Review

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) and Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Expro Group and Superior Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Expro Group presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 87.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of Expro Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Expro Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and Superior Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -16.28% -1.95% -1.44% Superior Energy Services -48.56% -73.42% -7.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expro Group and Superior Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $825.76 million 1.59 -$131.89 million ($1.70) -7.05 Superior Energy Services $2.13 billion 0.00 -$858.11 million ($9.00) N/A

Expro Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Superior Energy Services. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Expro Group has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Expro Group beats Superior Energy Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expro Group (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with approximately 100 locations. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Superior Energy Services (Get Rating)

Superior Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of oilfield services and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Drilling Products & Services, Onshore Completion & Workover Services, Production Services and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment provides downhole drilling tools and surface rentals. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping, fluid management and workover services. The Production Services segment gives intervention services. The Technical Solutions segment involves in the products and services that address customer-specific needs with applications, which typically require engineering, manufacturing or project planning. The company was founded by Terence E. Hall in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

