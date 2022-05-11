Zacks: Analysts Expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. NETSTREIT reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 0.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $957.96 million, a P/E ratio of 222.14, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 888.99%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

