$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) to post $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.34. AMETEK posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AME. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $120.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $118.94 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in AMETEK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 22.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

