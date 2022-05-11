Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GMDA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.39.

Shares of GMDA opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.82. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20.

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Gamida Cell by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

