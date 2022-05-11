Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $82.61

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.61 and last traded at $84.28, with a volume of 7242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,889,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1,231.5% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 516,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,909,000 after buying an additional 477,955 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 346,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,694,000 after buying an additional 109,493 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,984,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth about $491,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

