FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.25% of FB Financial worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,815,000 after purchasing an additional 67,335 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 338,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 147,199 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of FBK opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.07.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

