Raymond James & Associates Has $5.35 Million Holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,548 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DMB. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Shares of DMB opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

