Raymond James & Associates Acquires New Stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at $3,846,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at $1,194,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at $1,453,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at $855,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

