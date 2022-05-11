Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AutoNation were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.86.

NYSE:AN opened at $117.43 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $12,353,087.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,072,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,208,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $2,443,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,463.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,709 shares of company stock worth $47,964,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

