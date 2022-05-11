Raymond James & Associates Acquires 280 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.27% of Argo Group International worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,486,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,392,000 after acquiring an additional 37,442 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 47,946.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,427,000 after buying an additional 944,551 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 926,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,841,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 890,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,486,000 after buying an additional 196,617 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,114,000 after buying an additional 18,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.36.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

