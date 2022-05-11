Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,528 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Wix.com worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,610,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.24. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $309.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35). The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

WIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

