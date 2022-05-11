Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Neogen were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 76.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Neogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $47.80.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

