Raymond James & Associates Buys 956 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 408,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Atlas were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 48,733 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Atlas Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). Atlas had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

