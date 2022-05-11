Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,955 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 50,305.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,249,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,422,000 after purchasing an additional 439,869 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.1% during the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 215,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 96,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 98.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 189,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 93,735 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PEB opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

