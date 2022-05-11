Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,160 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $127,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $269.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

