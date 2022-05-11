BBR Partners LLC Has $10.68 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BBR Partners LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,742 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 48,416 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of BBR Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $269.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

