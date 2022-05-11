Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Minerals Technologies worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 104,909 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.70.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

