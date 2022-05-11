Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Certara worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Certara by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Certara by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

In other news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $2,521,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $74,716.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,342.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,766 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

