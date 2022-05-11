Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Celsius worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CELH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,404,000 after purchasing an additional 302,817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 262.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $110.22. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.13 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.58.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

