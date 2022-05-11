Swiss National Bank Has $5.52 Million Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of iHeartMedia worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Granby Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 44.9% during the third quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 193,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.8% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 593,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 27.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.49. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 17,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $270,188.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,349,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,562,748.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 619,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $10,997,682.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,027,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,840,310.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,254,632 shares of company stock valued at $64,000,933. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

